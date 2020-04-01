California may face 5,000 coronavirus deaths a week if social distancing eases too soon, health official says

MILLBRAE, Calif. — California faces 5,000 coronavirus deaths a week if the state’s stay-at-home policies are relaxed too early, a health officer in the Bay Area said Tuesday.

“Some of the modeling is predicting — at the peak — up to 5,000 deaths a week throughout California,” Dr. Chris Farnitano, health officer for Contra Costa County, told his Board of Supervisors. That would mean 600 deaths a week from the disease known as COVID-19 in the central San Francisco Bay Area, and 100 to 200 deaths a week in Contra Costa County, he said.

“We are still hopeful we can avoid (this scenario) if we don’t relax our efforts to flatten the curve,” said Farnitano, who shared the possible epidemic outcomes on the same day that six Bay Area counties extended and strengthened the nation’s first coronavirus shelter-in-place order.

The news came as local health officials began revealing estimates of potential coronavirus death tolls in various counties Tuesday. There could be 2,000 to 14,000 deaths in Contra Costa County, and perhaps 1,000 deaths in Ventura County, health officers for both counties said. Last week, the city of San Jose released an estimate saying there could be 2,000 to 16,000 coronavirus deaths in Santa Clara County.

Dr. Robert Levin, health officer for Ventura County, said the number of coronavirus cases coming into hospitals could be a tsunami. In the last 21 years he’s been tracking the data, the worst year for flu deaths came two years ago, with 49 fatalities — a small fraction of the 1,000 deaths the coronavirus could bring to Ventura County.

“This is not influenza. This is much more serious,” Levin said at a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. But he added that he hopes the stay-at-home order will significantly curtail the projected death toll.

There are promising signs for Contra Costa County, a suburban county northeast of Oakland with 1.2 million residents.

There are some early signs that new hospital cases of coronavirus are slowing, and that’s important. If hospital cases double every six days, Contra Costa County could start running out of beds by late April, around the time coronavirus cases are expected to be the most intense.

Right now, hospital cases are doubling about every eight days.

If the county is able to slow the doubling to every 10 days, “we might have enough hospital beds to handle the surge,” Farnitano said. The worst period for coronavirus cases is expected between mid-April and mid-May, he said.

The estimate of 2,000 to 14,000 deaths in Contra Costa County, Farnitano said, “is based on the number of cases we have and how effective our social distancing is going to be.”

The number is similar to a projected death toll for Silicon Valley that San Jose officials released last week. San Jose Deputy City Manager Kip Harkness said 2,000 to 16,000 people could die from the virus by the end of May in Santa Clara County, which has a population of nearly 2 million. Santa Clara County officials released a statement that the model presented by the city was not vetted by the county.

Some health officers in California said there are early signs that the shelter-in-place order is working. Farnitano noted that California’s coronavirus death toll has been about 10% of New York’s.

“Now we’re seeing terrible outbreaks in New Orleans and Detroit and Chicago,” Farnitano said. “So it’s really important: This is not the time to relax. These kinds of scenarios could still happen in the Bay Area if we relax our social distancing.”