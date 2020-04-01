SRJC extends campus closure for remainder of spring semester due to coronavirus

Santa Rosa Junior College announced Wednesday it would be extending its campus closure for the rest of the spring semester, and has begun exploring how to address marquee events like graduation that conflict with social distancing rules to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

The college, which has more than 22,000 students at its campuses in Santa Rosa and Petaluma, resumed classes Monday for the first time in almost two weeks. President Frank Chong had canceled all instruction and suspended school services following spring break, which ended March 22.

Faculty members were directed to use last week as an opportunity to adapt classes to a remote setting.

In a statement Wednesday, Chong asked the community to stay off of campus sites during the closure, including its athletic fields and outdoor spaces.

“SRJC is typically a place where people can connect during times of crisis,” Chong said. “But now, the best way we can support one another is to remain at a safe distance.”

Wednesday’s announcement came a day after Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s Public Health Officer, extended the shelter-in-place order through at least May 3, aligning with at least seven other Bay Area counties to help diminish community spread of the coronavirus.

Public schools around Sonoma County enacted a similar policy last week, extending distance learning through May 1 unless the local coronavirus outlook significantly improves. However, California Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond advised county leaders Tuesday to prepare for campuses to remain closed for the rest of the school year.

