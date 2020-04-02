Santa Rosa police officer who died of COVID-19 remembered by colleagues, community

A fund to help Mary Lou Armer's family has been set up through the Peace Officers Research Association of California. To donate, go to porac.org .

Ask people who knew Marylou Armer what they admired most about the Santa Rosa police detective and they’re likely to cite:

The joy she steadfastly radiated.

How she treated victims of domestic violence with genuine respect and caring that assured them their cases were in good hands.

Her homemade lumpia, or Filipino spring rolls.

“She was just a bright light,” said Christine Castillo, chief of Verity, the Santa Rosa-based nonprofit that serves and advocates for survivors of sexual assault and abuse. “The next brilliant star you see in the sky, that will be her.”

Armer, a resident of American Canyon in Napa County, accomplished something uncommon when she stepped up from working as a civilian field evidence technician at the SRPD to being sworn in as a police officer.

Widely praised for the diligence and humanity she displayed as a domestic violence/sexual assault investigator, the 43-year-old Armer died Tuesday from complications of COVID-19. She was the first California police officer lost to the global pandemic.

“This is a tragic event. It hurts,” a grieving, 20-year SRPD colleague and friend, Stephen Bussell, said at a City Hall news conference Wednesday.

Bussell, president of the Santa Rosa Police Officers Association, invited donations to a Fund a Hero account the group and PORAC, the Peace Officers Research Association of California, has created for the benefit of Armer’s family.

Police Chief Ray Navarro said relatives of Armer have asked that for now no information be released about the family.

Navarro said the loss of Armer, regarded by the SRPD as an in-the-line-of-duty death, “has been a very hard hit to our department.”

Navarro said Armer was not only integral to the SRPD but was someone who “always made your day better.

“I just can’t remember a day that I saw her when she didn’t have a smile on her face,” the chief said.

Armer’s surname was Hernandez when she joined the SRPD as a civilian employee in 1999. As a field evidence technician, she would report to the scenes of crimes and traffic collisions to collect fingerprints, measurements and evidence essential to determining who was at fault, what had happened, if charges should be pursued, and against whom.

“If you needed her, she was there,” said career officer Blaine Hunt, who retired from the SRPD in 2004 as a sergeant. He often worked alongside Armer and was forever impressed by her diligence.

“She was just a good person,” Hunt said. “Easy going. She didn’t let things get to her.”

Hunt, who admits to being often in tears since learning of Armer’s death, was among many of her colleagues who were pleased when, after nearly nine years as a field evidence technician, she applied to become a police officer. The department sent her to the police academy.

She took her oath in May 2008 and became a patrol officer. A violent attack on E Street in July 2013 could have ended her career, but she didn’t let it.

Armer and a second officer had arrested a woman on suspicion of drunken driving when a male passenger, Joseph Simmons, 32, lunged at them. Simmons knocked Armer to the ground, then kicked and punched her in the face and head and elsewhere.

She suffered serious injuries but after recovering returned to patrol.