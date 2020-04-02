Subscribe

Sonoma County in 1950 - 70 years ago

JANET BALICKI WEBER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 2, 2020, 7:13AM
Updated 24 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The population of Sonoma County was only 103,405 in 1950, less than one-quarter what it is today. Back then, Sonoma County was a largely agricultural community with apples, prunes and grapes among the top crops.

Significant events in 1950 included the opening of Santa Rosa’s Memorial Hospital on Jan. 1. At the time it opened, the hospital charged $10.50/day for a ward and $15/day for a private room with bath.

On Jan. 15, beloved Sonoma aviator Henry H. “Hap” Arnold passed away. Hap was taught to fly by Orville Wright in 1911. He served as head of the Army Air Corps and was a member of Roosevelt’s joint chiefs of staff during World War II. The decorated Air Force general retired to Valley of the Moon in later years. Soon after his death, the name of Grand Avenue was changed to Arnold Drive.

In February, the Santa Rosa Planning Commission voted to recommend to the City Council that the route followed by Highway 101 through town be renamed “Mendocino Avenue” north from the courthouse to the junction with the freeway and “Santa Rosa Avenue” south of the courthouse to the southern junction of the freeway.

Click through our gallery above to see other significant events that occurred in 1950.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine