Sonoma County in 1950 - 70 years ago

The population of Sonoma County was only 103,405 in 1950, less than one-quarter what it is today. Back then, Sonoma County was a largely agricultural community with apples, prunes and grapes among the top crops.

Significant events in 1950 included the opening of Santa Rosa’s Memorial Hospital on Jan. 1. At the time it opened, the hospital charged $10.50/day for a ward and $15/day for a private room with bath.

On Jan. 15, beloved Sonoma aviator Henry H. “Hap” Arnold passed away. Hap was taught to fly by Orville Wright in 1911. He served as head of the Army Air Corps and was a member of Roosevelt’s joint chiefs of staff during World War II. The decorated Air Force general retired to Valley of the Moon in later years. Soon after his death, the name of Grand Avenue was changed to Arnold Drive.

In February, the Santa Rosa Planning Commission voted to recommend to the City Council that the route followed by Highway 101 through town be renamed “Mendocino Avenue” north from the courthouse to the junction with the freeway and “Santa Rosa Avenue” south of the courthouse to the southern junction of the freeway.

