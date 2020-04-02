Subscribe

Petaluma police search for suspects wanted in connection with vehicle thefts

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 1, 2020, 9:55PM
Updated 9 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Petaluma police are searching for at least three suspects in connection with a series of vehicle thefts that occurred in the Kenilworth neighborhood over the weekend.

The suspects stole items from two unlocked cars on Hartman and Sestri lanes sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning, police said in a news release. Two vehicles were also stolen on Heather and Iverness lanes. In both thefts, the cars were left unlocked with the keys inside.

Three residents in the neighborhood captured on surveillance cameras at least three suspects checking parked cars to see if they were unlocked, police said. Investigators are reviewing the surveillance videos to help identify the suspects.

Investigators are still trying to determine whether the thefts in the area are all connected to the same suspects. Petaluma police also received reports of auto burglaries in the Mountain View Avenue area.

Police advised residents not to leave valuables in their cars at night and to lock their doors.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine