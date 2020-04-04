Sonoma County tap rooms sell beer to go to stay afloat

A look at some of the smaller taprooms and breweries in Santa Rosa offering beer to go.

Regulars at Juncture Taproom and Lounge in Rincon Valley bought rounds of drinks during fire season for firefighters and first responders. Now they’re buying canned beer to go for those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic — health care workers.

“When you go through difficult times you connect with your neighborhood on a deeper level,” said Peter Lopez, Juncture’s owner. “We’ve just been through so much together, and they support us so we stay around.”

Some small taprooms and breweries in Santa Rosa have stayed open during California’s shelter-in-place order because they sell food to go, an essential service. Businesses are struggling with the dip in foot traffic but have been encouraged by the city’s supportive beer scene.

“In the beginning we had no idea if we were going to stay open or not. After power outages and fires we’ve learned to go day by day,” Lopez said.

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, or ABC, eased rules March 18 to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages to go when purchased alongside food at an eating establishment. Additionally, taprooms like Juncture, which offers 20 beers on tap from Northern California breweries, are now allowed to fill growlers (jugs) to go.

Each brewery or taproom has a different approach to growlers. Steele and Hops and Trail House accept outside growlers, but citing sanitation concerns Third Street Aleworks does not. Juncture includes a new 32-ounce growler in the price of beer, Lopez said.

Growlers stay fresh for only a couple of days at the most, and for some customers in solo quarantine it may be too much beer.

Canned beer sales at several places have increased since the stay-at-home order, including at Trail House, according to Cafe Lead Crystal Ramirez.

“Since the ABC relaxed the liquor law we have been filling growlers, but it’s not as popular an option,” Ramirez said.

Trail House increased its quantity of canned beer in recent weeks, and sanitizes growlers customers bring in.

Plow Brewing Co. now offers curbside pick-up of growlers, or 32-ounce fillable cans. Before the Coronavirus pandemic, 75% of Plow’s sales were to bars and restaurants.

“It’s exceptionally difficult. We’re taking it a day at a time, because we have to. We have no end date,” said Kevin Robinson, co-owner of Plow. “We’re struggling but we think we’re going to survive because our local community is supporting us immensely.”

Half of the curbside customers are new to Plow and many are eager to support the local craft beer scene. Plow offers eight different beers, including its flagship Pilsner. Robinson said he maintains a skeletal crew, accepts credit cards over the phone and places beer cans on a table outside for customers to pick up to maintain social distancing.

“No one goes inside at all, not even for the bathroom,” he said.

Had the pandemic occurred in February, when beer tourists were lined up around the block in Santa Rosa to taste Pliny the Younger at the famed Russian River Brewing Co., it would have been a bigger blow to smaller breweries and taprooms boosted by tourism.

“Santa Rosa has one of the best craft beer scenes in the country, if not the world,” Robinson said. “Our beer scene is phenomenal, and our customers know that.”