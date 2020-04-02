Fatal crash blocks Highway 12 in Santa Rosa

The CHP was investigating a fatal crash on Highway 12 near Oakmont Drive Thursday morning.

The CHP said officers and medical responders received a call of a collision just before 7:30 a.m.

Two vehicles were involved, a tree-trimming truck and a blue Honda Civic, the CHP said. The crash is blocking part of the roadway.

Westbound Highway 12 will be closed for a lengthy period of time to conduct an investigation, the CHP said. One-way traffic controls are in operation.

This is a developing story, please check back later for more information.