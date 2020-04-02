Subscribe

Pakistan court overturns convictions of those imprisoned for journalist Daniel Pearl's murder

SHAIQ HUSSAIN
THE WASHINGTON POST
April 2, 2020, 7:55AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - A regional Pakistani court on Thursday overturned the convictions of the men involved in the killing of U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002.

The ruling by two judges on the High Court of Sindh province can still be appealed to Pakistan's Supreme Court.

"As per the court's judgment, Omar Saeed Sheikh has been found guilty of kidnapping and not of murder. The accused was in jail for 20 years," the defendants' lawyer Khawaja Naveed told The Washington Post.

Saeed had been sentenced to death for Pearl's murder, but now with just a seven-year sentence for kidnapping, he could be released, given the 18 years he has already served.

The three other men convicted with Saeed - Fahad Naseem, a computer expert; Salman Saqib, a religious activist; and Sheikh Adil, a police officer - were ordered released by the court.

The kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Pearl in January 2002 shocked the world at the time. He had been in Pakistan researching the connection between a radical Islamic preacher and Richard Reid, who attempted to blow up an airliner with explosives in his shoes.

Pearl was told he was meeting with the radical cleric when instead he was kidnapped by militants organized by Saeed, a British-born Pakistani. According to the Center of Public Integrity's Pearl Project, 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed then took over the operation and filmed the beheading of Pearl for al-Qaida propaganda purposes.

The murder has been seen as the beginning of a trend targeting journalists in conflict zones.

In 2014, the radical Islamic State group filmed the beheadings of a number of its hostages, including journalist James Foley.

- - -

The Washington Post's Paul Schemm in Dubai contributed to this report.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine