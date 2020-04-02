Subscribe

Fort Bragg man arrested in stabbing

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 2, 2020, 9:57AM

Fort Bragg police arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder in the stabbing of a 68-year-old woman.

Shiloh Alonso was being held at Mendocino County Jail on $250,000 bond.

Police Chief John Naulty said Alonso called 911 around 2 p.m. Wednesday and reported he’d just stabbed a woman. Officers arriving at the house, in the 100 block of Minnesota Avenue, found the victim with neck wounds.

Alonso was taken into custody near the scene, Naulty said.

The victim was helicoptered to Sonoma County for additional medical care.

Alonso was booked at the Fort Bragg police station, Naulty said, and was taken to Mendocino County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse, mayhem, battery and assault with a deadly weapon, all felonies.

