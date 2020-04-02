Santa Rosa parks and recreation programs suspended through May 3

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

The City of Santa Rosa Recreation and Parks department will refund fees it has received for its spring events and classes, now that the Sonoma County public health office has extended the shelter-in-place order through May 3. All of the city’s recreational activities will be suspended and its parks will remain closed until then.

So far, no changes have been announced for the city’s popular summer youth day camp program for this year.

“We haven’t made a decision about the summer programs yet,” said Adriane Mertens, the city’s chief communications officer. “We’re evaluating the situation day by day.”

Full refunds for the spring programs will be processed by April 10 for all recreation classes, activities, picnic rentals and event permits previously scheduled to start between April 7 and May 3, the recreation department announced Thursday in an email to its customers.

If you paid a fee with a credit card, the city will credit the amount directly back to the credit card when possible. If you paid with another method, there are two choices. You can request a refund check by emailing activityguide@srcity.org or calling and leaving a message at 707-543-3737, ext. 1. The second option is to leave the payment on your account as a credit that you can use toward future purchases like recreation programs or rentals. In this case, you don’t need to do anything now.

For updates on the city’s response to the coronavirus emergency, visit SRCity.org/PreventTheSpread.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com.