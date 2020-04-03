During a surge, 1,500 Sonoma County residents could be hospitalized with the coronavirus

More than 1,500 Sonoma County residents could require hospitalization for the coronavirus by the time infections peak in about two months, according to the first computer projections from an outside consultant the county hired to determine the scope of local transmission of the infectious disease.

Without the county’s top public health official ordering people to largely stay home, COVID-19 illnesses would overwhelm local hospitals’ ability to treat stricken patients, requiring more than 10,000 hospital beds, according to modeling data county officials released Thursday.

“It’s very clear that shelter in place is working to flatten the curve,” of virus cases in the county of about 500,000 people, Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said during a press conference.

There are 95 confirmed local cases of the virus as of Thursday night, according to county officials. That includes one death and 15 people who recovered. County officials announced on March 2 the first local resident diagnosed with the coronavirus — a person thought to have contracted it on a cruise — and they revealed on March 14 the first instance of a person infected through community transmission.

The first phase of the modeling, conducted by an epidemiologist at Imperial College London, shows the potential effects on the county of the new coronavirus with and without the county’s stay-at-home order ,which started March 18 and runs through at least May 3. Mortality rates assumed that every one person infected would pass the virus to another 2½ people. The modeling shows that the order has likely reduced the number of county residents who are expected to die from COVID-19.

The unprecedented public health emergency directive likely will improve the mortality rate for those 65 and older from .8% to .28% of people infected; for those between ages 18 and 64, the mortality rate went from .18% to .1%.

With a virus reproduction rate of 2½ — each infected person potentially infecting 2½ other people — more than 10,000 residents would require hospitalization had there been no shelter-in-place order.

The modeling also showed projections for a more dire scenario of three infections per each person who contracts the virus. Then the number of local people requiring hospitalization would be more than 5,000 even with the home isolation order in place. That crush of sick residents still would overwhelm the county’s expanded hospital capacity of about 1,500 beds, county officials said.

The cases projected by the modeling showed the importance of developing a vaccine, conducting local virus testing and home isolation. Without such interventions, the county could see a resurgence of the coronavirus next year that would require 3,000 hospital beds at its peak.

“We really need additional mitigation measures,” Mase said.