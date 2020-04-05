Dispatch from the front line: a Kaiser nurse on Santa Rosa hospital’s ‘COVID floor’ tells her story

She works as a nurse at Santa Rosa’s Kaiser Permanente hospital, in a unit normally reserved for surgical and cardiac patients. Even in ordinary times, her job is plenty stressful.

“Bad things can happen, people can die,” said the woman. She asked that her name not be used in this story, for fear of retaliation from her superiors.

Her stress, along with that of her colleagues, has spiked since late February, when their wing became the hospital’s “COVID floor,” where patients diagnosed with the dreaded, sometimes deadly new coronavirus are treated.

Every member of the Kaiser medical team performing this heroic, lifesaving work risks contracting the contagion that has killed more than 8,100 in this country, upended daily life and brought the world’s largest economy to its knees.

Nine or 10 patients are typically on this secure hospital floor. Some are COVID-19 positive. Some are awaiting the results of tests to determine whether or not the are positive for the coronavirus, which has infected 107 people in Sonoma County, killing one man.

The situation at Kaiser is serious but not dire. For now.

“A lot of us share a sense of impending doom,” the nurse said. “When is the tsunami going to hit? We feel that weight on our shoulders.”

Before and in the weeks following the March 2 announcement of the first local case of coronavirus, The Press Democrat has sought multiple times to visit Kaiser and the county’s two other main hospitals, to speak with nurses, doctors and administrators about their preparations for treating stricken patients, and how health care workers are being protected from the highly contagious pathogen. While answering some virus-related questions almost daily from the newspaper’s reporters since late February, hospital officials have rebuffed requests for interviews inside the medical centers.

This is the first report since the start of the outbreak in Sonoma County from on the front line inside one of those hospitals.

Surge of patients expected

The woman works with a tight-knit group of nurses who refer to one another as “battle buddies” and “COVID warriors.” They see themselves as they are seen by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has described health care workers as the front-line soldiers in the war against this invisible enemy that’s brought disease and death to every corner of the globe. Their battle — made more difficult, the nurse contends, by Kaiser hospital management’s reluctance to provide them with proper protective equipment — has changed everything from where they sleep to how they do their jobs and how they interact with loved ones.

Specifically, the nurse said she and her colleagues on the COVID floor are unhappy the hospital does not provide them with N95 respirator masks, even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists those masks as “preferred” protective equipment, unless they aren’t available.

“They’re still telling us surgical masks are sufficient,” she said.

Kaiser senior vice president and area manager Tarek Salaway and Dr. Michael Shulman, the Santa Rosa hospital’s physician in chief, said in a statement Saturday their institution is “aligned with the most up-to-date evidence-based science,” and uses the same standards for personal protective equipment “as other hospital systems in California and across the nation.”