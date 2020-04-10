Subscribe

North Coast tribes confront coronavirus crisis in rural areas with fewer resources

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 9, 2020, 5:08PM
For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Early last month, when the coronavirus was beginning to spread in parts of California, Eddie Crandell, tribal chairman of the Robinson Rancheria of Pomo Indians in Lake County, drove down to the Bay Area with his wife to see her mother in hospice care. Before being allowed to visit, nurses in protective masks took their temperature and asked whether they’d traveled outside the country or had been in contact with anyone who was sick.

Crandell immediately sensed the gravity of the situation.

“I was in the Iraq War, so I know emergencies,” he said. “I know that feeling you get when you get that sense of darkness, and you know any minute people can die.”

Crandell returned to his tribal council and declared a state of emergency on March 12. A few days later, the tribe stopped allowing visitors inside its gas station convenience store, closed its recycling center and cut hours at its Robinson Rancheria Resort and Casino to allow for deep cleaning, before ultimately closing the resort on March 17.

Lake County, which recently reported its first two coronavirus cases, ordered residents to stay home the next day.

“We have people that come to this corridor quite frequently,” Crandell said. “And so if they come, they might subject our people to [the disease].”

The Robinson Rancheria — made up of about 500 members, roughly 100 of whom live on the rancheria near the northern edge of Clear Lake — is one of hundreds of tribal nations across the country scrambling to protect their already vulnerable communities, which are often in rural areas with limited access to emergency health care.

“The native population is more prone to diabetes, hypertension and other preexisting conditions that make them an at-risk population for COVID-19,” said Ernesto Padilla, CEO of Lake County Tribal Health Consortium, referring to the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. “So it’s important that we take every precaution, especially for the elder population.”

Native Americans have a troubled history with infectious diseases, dating back hundreds of years to the arrival of European settlers, and later the flu pandemic of 1918. During the H1N1 outbreak in 2009, the indigenous population died by the virus at a rate four times higher than other ethnic groups, according to a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Coronavirus outbreaks are now cropping up in reservations including the Navajo Nation, the country’s largest tribal territory in the remote Southwest, where officials have reported almost 500 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths. Last week, the tribe enacted a territorywide curfew and restrictions on outside visitors.

Locally, Native Americans total about 11,000, or 2.2%, of the population in Sonoma County; and 3,000, or 4.4%, of residents in Lake County, according to the most recent U.S. Census estimates. There have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases among Native Americans in either county, although detailed demographic data on positive cases have yet to be released.

North Coast tribes, including the Robinson Rancheria, Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria in Rohnert Park and Middletown Rancheria of Pomo Indians in Lake County, said they are responding to the threat by advising members on social distancing and making sure tribal health, education and elder services remain open while following shelter-in-place guidelines, even though tribal lands aren’t necessarily subject to the county and state orders. All three tribes also closed their casinos before shelter-in-place orders were announced.

“We’re trying to keep the house running and our people fed and protected,” said Greg Sarris, tribal chairman of the Graton Rancheria.

Moke Simon, chairman of the Middletown Rancheria and the Lake County Board of Supervisors, said his tribe is using an emergency fund, created after the Valley fire in 2015, to help its 95 local members cover food and medical costs. The Robinson tribe has provided similar cash assistance.

“We’ve been in disaster mode since the Valley fire happened,” Simon said, referring to the recent spate of floods and fires. “Each year we’ve been affected by a disaster.”

As part of the $2 trillion federal stimulus bill passed last month, $10 billion has been set aide to aid tribal nations, according to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. The money will be distributed by agencies including the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Indian Health Service.

Padilla, with the Lake County Tribal Health Consortium, said the federal government has already sent its clinics two shipments of protective medical gear for staff and funded an initial round of coronavirus testing. But because of a lack of kits, the consortium has only tested 15 tribal members. As of April 2, 13 tests have come back negative and two are pending.

The clinics have remained open for urgent medical and dental care, while putting in place new precautions such as taking the temperature of all patients and employees and conducting consultations by phone, online or while patients remain in their cars, whenever possible.

The group is also sharing daily coronavirus information and health tips on its Facebook page. The Sonoma County Indian Health Project in Santa Rosa is taking similar protective measures and reaching out to clientele on its social media channels.

“Social media has been a great tool during this pandemic,” Padilla said.

In case of a serious outbreak, the consortium is prepared to open a respiratory clinic, Padilla said, complete with an outdoor emergency check-in tent and a negative pressure room to help treat COVID-19 patients.

Still, Crandell, the Robinson chairman who also serves as a Lake County supervisor, said the mostly rural county may not be as prepared to handle a local outbreak as its more urban neighbors.

“There’s only 11 ventilators, and there’s only a certain amount of hospital beds and a couple of ICU rooms,” he said.

That means adherence to social distancing guidelines on the Robinson Rancheria is especially important. Natasha Eagle, who works at the Robinson tribal offices and lives on the reservation, is helping by delivering groceries and medicine.

“I see people struggling in my neighborhood because of not having daycare and not working,” she said. “They’re scared about their shelves being empty, scared about not having a ride to the pharmacy and worried about being at risk because they’re elderly.”

As the statewide shutdown drags on, making ends meet is becoming an increasing concern for the largely low-income community, where many members live together in single family homes and work at tribal-owned businesses.

“They’re worried about their relatives’ job. They’re worried about when we’re going to (open the casino) because they know a lot of our money and our funding comes from that source,” Crandell said.

But he’s cautiously optimistic that the $600 a week in unemployment benefits recently approved by Congress will be a big help. “That could be a little more than some are making now anyhow,” he said.

Crandell is busy staying in touch with tribal members and dropping off food, toilet paper and other basic supplies. His office has helped funnel information to tribal members about how to stay safe and healthy during the emergency, keeping the tribe’s website and Facebook page up to date.

Last week, he purchased some angelica root, a cultural and spiritual medicine for the Pomo Indians, to offer to members in case they start feeling ill.

“If they’re in fear, you have to calm that fear,” he said. “That’s our job as leaders to do those type of things.”

Staff Writer Ethan Varian can be reached at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or at 707-521-5412.

