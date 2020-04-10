North Coast tribes confront coronavirus crisis in rural areas with fewer resources

Early last month, when the coronavirus was beginning to spread in parts of California, Eddie Crandell, tribal chairman of the Robinson Rancheria of Pomo Indians in Lake County, drove down to the Bay Area with his wife to see her mother in hospice care. Before being allowed to visit, nurses in protective masks took their temperature and asked whether they’d traveled outside the country or had been in contact with anyone who was sick.

Crandell immediately sensed the gravity of the situation.

“I was in the Iraq War, so I know emergencies,” he said. “I know that feeling you get when you get that sense of darkness, and you know any minute people can die.”

Crandell returned to his tribal council and declared a state of emergency on March 12. A few days later, the tribe stopped allowing visitors inside its gas station convenience store, closed its recycling center and cut hours at its Robinson Rancheria Resort and Casino to allow for deep cleaning, before ultimately closing the resort on March 17.

Lake County, which recently reported its first two coronavirus cases, ordered residents to stay home the next day.

“We have people that come to this corridor quite frequently,” Crandell said. “And so if they come, they might subject our people to [the disease].”

The Robinson Rancheria — made up of about 500 members, roughly 100 of whom live on the rancheria near the northern edge of Clear Lake — is one of hundreds of tribal nations across the country scrambling to protect their already vulnerable communities, which are often in rural areas with limited access to emergency health care.

“The native population is more prone to diabetes, hypertension and other preexisting conditions that make them an at-risk population for COVID-19,” said Ernesto Padilla, CEO of Lake County Tribal Health Consortium, referring to the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. “So it’s important that we take every precaution, especially for the elder population.”

Native Americans have a troubled history with infectious diseases, dating back hundreds of years to the arrival of European settlers, and later the flu pandemic of 1918. During the H1N1 outbreak in 2009, the indigenous population died by the virus at a rate four times higher than other ethnic groups, according to a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Coronavirus outbreaks are now cropping up in reservations including the Navajo Nation, the country’s largest tribal territory in the remote Southwest, where officials have reported almost 500 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths. Last week, the tribe enacted a territorywide curfew and restrictions on outside visitors.

Locally, Native Americans total about 11,000, or 2.2%, of the population in Sonoma County; and 3,000, or 4.4%, of residents in Lake County, according to the most recent U.S. Census estimates. There have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases among Native Americans in either county, although detailed demographic data on positive cases have yet to be released.

North Coast tribes, including the Robinson Rancheria, Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria in Rohnert Park and Middletown Rancheria of Pomo Indians in Lake County, said they are responding to the threat by advising members on social distancing and making sure tribal health, education and elder services remain open while following shelter-in-place guidelines, even though tribal lands aren’t necessarily subject to the county and state orders. All three tribes also closed their casinos before shelter-in-place orders were announced.