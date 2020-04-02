Subscribe

Navy dismisses aircraft carrier captain from Santa Rosa who sounded alarm on coronavirus

DAN LAMOTHE AND MISSY RYAN
THE WASHINGTON POST
April 2, 2020, 2:45PM
The Navy dismissed the captain of an aircraft carrier crippled by the coronavirus from his job on Thursday, two days after the officer’s unusually blunt letter warned that if the service did not remove sailors from the vessel more quickly, the service would fail them.

Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, the commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, was relieved of command at the direction of acting Navy secretary Thomas Modly. The Navy removed him after becoming increasingly convinced that he was involved in leaking the letter to the media to force the service to address his concerns.

The decision comes one day after Modly said that there was nothing wrong with Crozier writing the letter, but that leaking it to the media “would be something that would violate the principles of good order and discipline.”

“How it got out into the media I don’t know,” Modly said. “I don’t think anyone would ever know.”

