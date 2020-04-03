California homeless advocate: 'We're moving way too slowly' on coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO — Since the beginning of an international pandemic, experts have known one population is particularly vulnerable to contracting and spreading the coronavirus: the homeless.

Elected officials have vowed repeatedly to get homeless people indoors, but testing shortages and bureaucratic wrangling are making it difficult to help them.

Relatively few of California's 150,000 have been moved into individual quarters and there’s no indication of widespread checks on health and safety among the homeless. It’s unclear — partly due to testing shortages — how many even have the highly contagious virus. More than a dozen cases have been confirmed.

“The whole shelter-in-place and the whole lack of shelter-in-place for homeless people was totally poorly thought out," said Needa Bee, who lives in a camper in Oakland with her teenage daughter.

The shutdown of public libraries and other facilities has made it much harder for homeless people to get clean water and food or use the bathroom. Many are also older or have underlying health conditions.

It's a struggle playing out nationwide. In Portland, Oregon, recovering homeless will be housed in the retro-hip Jupiter Hotel. In Seattle’s King County, authorities bought a motel and leased another to take infected people, with plans to move hundreds of homeless people from shelters into hotel rooms next week.

Photos of homeless people in Las Vegas — a city brimming with hotels — sleeping on rectangles painted on a makeshift parking lot sparked outrage. City officials said the setup was temporary after a shelter resident tested positive for the virus.

The Trump administration announced $3 billion Thursday for homelessness pandemic efforts. California Gov. Gavin Newsom pledged $150 million in homeless aid as one of his earliest acts during the crisis. He pushed back on the idea that people sleeping on hard streets would refuse help, saying “there’s a lot of mythology about resistance; I think it’s wildly overstated.”

Mary Kate Bacalao, policy director at Compass Family Services in San Francisco, called the situation “absolutely terrifying."

“The urgency of this, and the urgency to get people inside, now more than ever cannot be overstated," she said. “We're moving way too slowly."

In San Francisco, some supervisors want more aggressive action to move people off the streets, while the mayor is focusing on people already in shelters or those showing symptoms. The city moved 123 people showing symptoms or awaiting test results into hotel rooms but didn’t get thermometers for shelters until last week.

“We have the hotel rooms, we have the money, we have the staffing. ... Why wouldn't we do this right now and save thousands of lives?" Supervisor Hillary Ronen said Thursday.

Mayor London Breed says it's not so easy in a population where many struggle with mental illness or addictions and need heavy support services. Skilled workers are needed to staff the facilities. Some homeless are afraid of losing their belongings or their freedom.

“I know that people are asking, ‘Well, why don’t we just open the doors and let everyone who’s homeless get access to a hotel room?'" she said. “We don’t have the ability to force anyone to stay anywhere.”

The coronavirus has infected nearly 11,000 Californians and caused at least 240 deaths, according a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For others, it can cause more severe illness such as pneumonia, or death.