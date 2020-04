Videos show sailors sending off Capt. Brett Crozier with cheers

Videos posted to social media show sailors cheering while saying goodbye to Capt. Brett Crozier, removed by the Navy after raising alarm over a coronavirus outbreak on his ship, the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Crozier is a 1988 graduate of Santa Rosa High School in Santa Rosa.

As reported by Star and Stripes, hundreds were pictured in gathered in the ship's hangar deck to send him off.

See two of the videos here: