Napa County announces second death due to coronavirus

Napa County announced the second confirmed death of a resident due to the COVID-19 virus.

The death occurred Thursday and the Napa County Public Health was notified on Friday, according to a statement from Napa County.

The adult patient was being treated at a hospital in another county, the statement said, without identifying the other county.

Citing confidentiality laws, the county released no other information.

As of Thursday, Napa County reported 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of 409 people who’d been tested, with 93 test results pending. Another 73 people were being monitored after having a close contact to a confirmed case.

Santa Rosa police detective Marylou Armer of American Canyon in Napa County died March 31.