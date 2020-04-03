Above-average Atlantic hurricane season predicted

After four active hurricane seasons - each of which featured at least one violent Category 5 storm in the Atlantic - experts at Colorado State University are predicting another active hurricane season in 2020.

Significantly, forecasters said they anticipate an "above average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States." This is due to above-average Atlantic sea surface temperatures, a lack of El Niño in the tropical Pacific Ocean and other patterns setting up across the tropics.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1, peaks in September and ends Nov. 30.

The predictions led by Colorado State University hurricane researcher and climatologist Philip Klotzbach, released Thursday, paint a disappointing picture for storm-weary coastal residents eager to catch a break.

- The forecast

According to the projections, which will be refined as the season nears, there's a nearly 70% chance of at least one major hurricane - reaching Category 3 strength or greater with winds exceeding 111 mph - making landfall on U.S. soil in the Lower 48.

That translates to a 45% risk for the East Coast, including Florida, and a 44% risk along the Gulf of Mexico. Those numbers are up from a century-long average of 31% and 30% respectively. There's also a 58% chance of a major hurricane tracking into the Caribbean, the outlook states.

Outside of major hurricanes, Klotzbach estimates a roughly 2-in-3 chance of a tropical storm or hurricane hitting the East Coast. That rises to 3-in-4 odds for the Gulf Coast.

Across the entire Atlantic, Klotzbach's team is forecasting eight hurricanes to form. The seasonal average is 6.4. Of those, four are predicted to become major hurricanes, up from an average of 2.7.

"The probability of a U.S. major hurricane landfall is estimated to be about 130% of the long-term average," the outlook states.

Sixteen named storms are anticipated to form in the Atlantic Basin overall, including tropical storms.

In an average year, the Atlantic basin, which includes the Gulf of Mexico, sees 12 named storms, six hurricanes and about three major hurricanes.

The researchers do note that, while "it is impossible to precisely predict this season's hurricane activity in early April," all coastal areas should prepare for hurricane season regardless.

- Stacking up against other seasons

Eastern Atlantic sea surface temperatures, as well as those northeast of Australia, are both expected to trigger atmospheric circulation patterns that could enhance hurricane activity this year. Meanwhile, air pressure over the tropical Atlantic will have less of an influence, or could slightly suppress hurricane activity. Overall, the combination of factors stacks up to a boost in storm potential.

Gulf of Mexico water temperatures are already anomalously warm for this time of year - about 3 degrees above average, heightening the risk of hazardous "homegrown" systems, but Klotzbach explained in a news conference Thursday that the relationship isn't so simple.

"Basically, the Gulf of Mexico water temperatures don't really correlate with Atlantic hurricane activity," explained Klotzbach. "The Gulf is plenty warm any year to support nasty hurricanes."

Klotzbach cautioned that if a storm is able to make it into the Gulf, the added heat and moisture associated with elevated sea surface temperatures could help it grow wetter and more intense.

One of the more eye-catching numbers published by Klotzbach and his team Thursday is a prediction of Accumulated Cyclone Energy, or ACE, to reach 150 units. ACE is a measure of how much energy is spent by hurricanes in the form of damaging winds during a storm's lifetime. It's a proxy for how active a season is, and the Colorado State group is predicting that ACE will reach 150 units, which is above the long-term average of 106 units.