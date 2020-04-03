Daly City man killed in suspected DUI crash on Highway 12 in Santa Rosa

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed by a suspected impaired driver Thursday as Harry Gee of Daly City.

Gee, 69, died Thursday morning when the Honda Civic he was driving was struck on the left side by a tree-trimming truck whose driver, according to the CHP, ran a red light on Highway 12 at Oakmont Drive.

The truck driver, Tanner Robinson, 29, was booked at Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and causing injury while driving under the influence.

The CHP investigation determined that Robinson, an employee of Santa Rosa-based Atlas Tree service, was towing a wood chipper with the work truck and was eastbound on Highway 12 approaching Oakmont Drive around 7:30 a.m. when he entered the intersection on a red light.

At that time, Gee’s Civic was making a legal left turn from Oakmont Drive. The truck collided with the Civic on the driver’s side and Gee died at the scene. Robinson was arrested after speaking with investigators.

Atlas Tree said in a statement that Robinson had been with the company for more than two years and had no driving violations or collisions while driving company vehicles.

“His crew members stated that they did not notice any signs that he was not fit for duty prior to the incident,” the statement from company president Rich Kingsborough said.

“Atlas Tree is committed to the safety of our community and our employees. We put safety and training above all else. It is understood by all employees that there is zero tolerance to be under the influence of any substance that would compromise their safety and the safety of others.”

Kingsborough also said the firm’s thoughts go out to Gee’s family: “I can’t imagine the pain they are suffering.”

