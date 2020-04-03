Subscribe

Google location data shows how Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino county residents are responding to shelter-in-place orders

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 3, 2020, 2:47PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

The number of people in Sonoma County commuting to parks, retail stores and transit stations has decreased by more than 50% since mid-February, according to data compiled by Google's COVID-19 Community Mobility Report.

Google has compiled data from people who use its location services, such as Google Maps, to determine how people across the globe are following social distancing guidelines. Google compared baseline data, which it collected from Jan. 3 to Feb. 6, to data it collected from Feb. 16 to March 29, when many places began implementing shelter-in-place orders.

Sonoma County residents are in their homes 15% more, according to the data. They are commuting to work 41% less. People are traveling to retail and recreation stores 53% less, transit stations 54% less and parks 58% less.

Trips to grocery stores and pharmacies, considered essential businesses, also have decreased by 22%.

Google only collected data for this report when it met its privacy threshold. In other words, a location had too be crowded enough to ensure the data is anonymous.

Because of this, it couldn't include some of the data it collected for Mendocino and Lake counties, and the reports for these counties are not a "complete analysis."

Based on the data that is available, people in Mendocino County are spending 17% more time in their homes.

Lake County residents are in their homes 16% more, according to the data.

Click here to see the report for counties across California. Click here to see New York Times' map using the data, which shows how different states are responding to the pandemic.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.
Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine