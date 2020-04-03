Google location data shows how Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino county residents are responding to shelter-in-place orders

The number of people in Sonoma County commuting to parks, retail stores and transit stations has decreased by more than 50% since mid-February, according to data compiled by Google's COVID-19 Community Mobility Report.

Google has compiled data from people who use its location services, such as Google Maps, to determine how people across the globe are following social distancing guidelines. Google compared baseline data, which it collected from Jan. 3 to Feb. 6, to data it collected from Feb. 16 to March 29, when many places began implementing shelter-in-place orders.

Sonoma County residents are in their homes 15% more, according to the data. They are commuting to work 41% less. People are traveling to retail and recreation stores 53% less, transit stations 54% less and parks 58% less.

Trips to grocery stores and pharmacies, considered essential businesses, also have decreased by 22%.

Google only collected data for this report when it met its privacy threshold. In other words, a location had too be crowded enough to ensure the data is anonymous.

Because of this, it couldn't include some of the data it collected for Mendocino and Lake counties, and the reports for these counties are not a "complete analysis."

Based on the data that is available, people in Mendocino County are spending 17% more time in their homes.

Lake County residents are in their homes 16% more, according to the data.

Click here to see the report for counties across California. Click here to see New York Times' map using the data, which shows how different states are responding to the pandemic.