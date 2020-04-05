“We’re having all our priority patients, the ones that are on that list of criteria, go to our public health lab,” Mase said, the county health officer. “So I feel better that people who are maybe most likely to have COVID, their samples aren’t going to Quest.”

The high threshold that helps keep Kaiser’s return time low creates its own problems for people like Fulton resident Grace Graylow, who was denied a test even though she became ill after her adult daughter tested positive for COVID-19, got pneumonia and had to be sent home with oxygen.

Graylow, 58, looks after her young grandson in her home and, luckily, he never appeared ill. And her own symptoms were relatively mild, though her face was extremely hot and tingly and “she just wanted to sleep every second.”

“We have a guest house, so I’ve been able to isolate here alone,” she said, but she was getting ready to scrub and sanitize the main house so she could welcome her grandson again.

The shortfall in testing has undercut the U.S. response to the coronavirus since it began to spread in the nation two months ago. Lab tests at that time were virtually impossible to come by, because of flaws in the initial round of technology produced at the Centers for Disease Control.

The nation’s capacity for testing has gradually ramped up since then but continues to lag behind other countries and behind the ideal rate that medical officials believe is necessary to reveal the scope of the outbreak and target interventions.

Shortages of necessary materials, in particular the swabs used to collect respiratory secretions from the back of a person’s nose and throat for testing, and now, the chemical reagents used to free the genetic material from specimen for the testing process, have also interfered with lab capacity.

A Utah-based lab, Associated Regional and University Pathologists, Inc., or ARUP, had been processing tests for facilities outside the state, including Healdsburg District Hospital, until mid-March, when it had to restrict its services to Utah only because of limited reagent supply.

Also, evidence is mounting that tests have a high false-positive rate, meaning individuals who suffer fever, coughing, sore throat and some of the other symptoms of COVID-19 but test negative. Many may actually have been infected with coronavirus even if the test did not show it.

“The sensitivity of the test is maybe 70%,” meaning as many as 30% of cases might be missed, said Dr. Nurit Licht, chief medical officer for the nonprofit Petaluma Health Center.

Increasingly, patients who otherwise present with symptoms of the virus are advised to presume they have it and isolate accordingly.

Thus Petaluma resident Paul LeMay, who fell ill in mid-March after attending a conference earlier in the month in Seattle, an early coronavirus hot spot, delayed bringing his son back into the house he shares with his girlfriend, who also got sick. His test result finally came back negative after nine days of waiting.

LeMay, 57, said his illness had been relatively mild, despite three or four days in which a walk from the living room to the kitchen would require him to stop and rest.

“I’d run out of breath,” he said.

But his doctor advised, and his son’s mother insisted, that he behave as if he had in fact had the virus and complete 14 days of quarantine and then some, just to be sure.

“I’d feel better if I had a second test,” he said.

Licht, the Petaluma Health Center chief medical officer, pointed to a difficult convergence of factors for Americans, who are culturally inclined to look to testing for guidance and comfort and have the resources as a nation to make desired testing possible, and yet have been caught short.

Rapid, point-of-care testing capable of producing results within minutes appears to be on the horizon, though it will be prioritized for hospital settings first, she said.

But rapid testing that can be done accurately, widely and a second time, if needed, is the best way to persuade people to isolate, to know where the spread is occurring and to catch it, she said.

“I think it’s coming,” Licht said. “I think it’s coming. It just seems like it can’t come quickly enough.”

