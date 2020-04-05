Sonoma County patients left in limbo as testing problems hamper response to coronavirus outbreak
COVID-19 testing in Sonoma County
Sonoma County’s COVID-19 tests are being processed about equally by the county public health lab, Kaiser Permananente’s in-house lab and Quest Diagnostics.
Quest accepts tests from the broadest range of patients but, as the first private lab to offer testing for coronavirus, is still trying to catch up after its capacity was overwhelmed in the early weeks of the outbreak. It claims an average turnaround time of four-to-five days for results but has often taken 10 to 13 days.
Kaiser Permanente runs its members’ tests in-house, returning results within about 12 hours, a spokesman said. But it tests only those in high-priority categories, including hospitalized patients with signs and symptoms of the disease; symptomatic older adults and individuals with chronic medical conditions or compromised immune systems that put them at risk for poor outcomes; and health care personnel with exposure to a suspected or confirmed case within 14 days before the onset of symptoms or who have a history of travel from affected geographic areas within 14 days of their symptom onset.
The county health lab can conduct up to 100 tests a day with a turnaround time of 24 hours or less, but its tests are reserved for the highest priority patients, identified as individuals with signs and symptoms (fever not always present) compatible with COVID-19 and:
Hospitalized and significantly ill
Healthcare personnel including first responders with direct contact with patients
All other first responders (i.e., fire and law enforcement)
Lives in or works at a long-term care facility
Chronically homeless
Inmate or works at a jail or prison
Contact Sonoma Public Health at 707-565-4566 for testing consultation of individuals that meet the above criteria. Testing of asymptomatic individuals is not recommended.
Santa Rosa resident Kelly Cramer had been sick for three weeks, hospitalized for half that time and already was back at home for three days, in an empty house, before she learned the result of her COVID-19 test.
It was negative, but it hardly mattered at that point.
She’d been kept apart from her three teenage kids for two weeks and had been held in isolation at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital while everyone awaited her test results. She checked herself out at the end of 10 days when waiting was all that was left to do.
The hospital staff had used scarce protective gear every time they entered her room, and though they were gracious and kind in every way, it was clear they were frustrated as well over the lengthy wait, she said.
But Cramer, 42, who wasn’t even approved for testing until she developed pancreatitis on top of the worst respiratory illness of her life, said the emotional toll of confinement and separation from her children in the midst of a terrifying global pandemic was as severe as the physical discomfort she endured. Thirteen days had elapsed when she got the report on her results.
“Not knowing that I possibly had it and could have infected my children — that weighs heavily on a mother’s heart,” she said.
Cramer is among thousands of Californians, including many in Sonoma County, who have been trapped in the same waiting game amid what’s already a brutally uncertain time in the age of the new coronavirus.
The nationwide problems with testing, including a shortage of kits, delays in results and concerns about accuracy, have hampered health officials’ ability to more precisely gauge the shape of the outbreak and order more targeted interventions.
At a Saturday news conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom vowed to increase the number of tests conducted in the state “by fivefold” and said far too few Californians have been tested for the virus.
As of Saturday, more than 126,700 people had been tested for COVID-19 across the state, including 2,271 in Sonoma County, a volume of testing the governor said “may sound high to some, it is low to many others, and certainly to me.”
“The testing space has been a challenging one for us, and I own that, I have a responsibility as governor to do more testing in California,” Newsom said.
Newsom said Californians would soon be able to have blood-based tests with quick turnaround of between 5 and 15 minutes. He also said the University of California campuses at Davis and San Diego are helping the state develop high-output testing hubs.
A better, quicker and more reliable testing regimen, also would help return those who prove not to have the disease to their families and to work — a key step to help keep households and essential services up and running during a prolonged pandemic.
Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, said closing the testing time lag would help to better track the outbreak locally and hone in on clusters of cases that could halt the virus’ spread.
“I really would like to see a turnaround time of 24 to 48 hours, which is what we would expect, and what our public health lab and Kaiser are able to do,” Mase said.
