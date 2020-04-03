Subscribe

Lucky, FoodMaxx and Save Mart extend hours for first responders to shop

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 3, 2020, 4:20PM
Updated 9 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

FoodMaxx, Save Mart and Lucky have added designated shopping hours for first responders during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release from Save Mart Companies.

The three grocery stores are opening an hour early and closing an hour later to provide police, fire and health care officials extra time to shop. First responders will need to show their credentials before entering the store.

“Medical, law and fire personnel are putting their lives on the line during this pandemic and we want to thank them and make their lives a little easier by extending these special dedicated shopping hours to them.” said Hal Levitt, senior vice president of retail operations for Save Mart Companies, in a statement.

The company already reserved its stores from 6-9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for seniors and other at-risk customers to shop.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine