Lucky, FoodMaxx and Save Mart extend hours for first responders to shop

FoodMaxx, Save Mart and Lucky have added designated shopping hours for first responders during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release from Save Mart Companies.

The three grocery stores are opening an hour early and closing an hour later to provide police, fire and health care officials extra time to shop. First responders will need to show their credentials before entering the store.

“Medical, law and fire personnel are putting their lives on the line during this pandemic and we want to thank them and make their lives a little easier by extending these special dedicated shopping hours to them.” said Hal Levitt, senior vice president of retail operations for Save Mart Companies, in a statement.

The company already reserved its stores from 6-9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for seniors and other at-risk customers to shop.