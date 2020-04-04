Subscribe

Here's what shoppers are buying the most at Sonoma County grocery stores

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 3, 2020, 5:22PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Grocery stores across Sonoma County have set purchase limits on items such as bottled water and paper products as they experience a surge in panic buying during the coronavirus pandemic.

The consumer packaged goods industry, which includes food and cleaning products, is facing the “greatest and fastest change in shopping behavior ever," according to the research firm Nielsen. Grocery store spending has spiked as restaurants and bars have shut down across the country.

Jamie Downing, general manager of Petaluma Market, said that the store’s customers are often looking for flour, yeast and dried beans.

At Oliver's Market in Cotati, products such as toilet paper, paper towels, napkins, wipes and “anything people can use as toilet paper” are selling out quickly, store manager Jeff Spackman said. Oliver's has set purchase limits on products such as yeast, sugar, rubbing alcohol, butter, rice, dried beans, frozen produce and bottled water.

Oliver’s is offering seniors-only shopping hours every day from 6-7 a.m. for residents who are over age 60 or immunocompromised. Spackman said these customers have been “fantastic, understanding and appreciative” of the opportunity to beat crowds.

Safeway stores have limited the number of hand sanitizer and cleaning products that each shopper can purchase. Costco, Target and Trader Joe’s also have started enforcing these policies for some food and cleaning items.

For a complete list of stores with designated shopping times for seniors or at-risk customers, as well as pick-up or delivery options, click here.

