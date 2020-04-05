Subscribe

Santa Rosa women likely victims of fatal drug overdose

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 4, 2020, 7:43PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Two women who are related to one another were found dead at Santa Rosa home Thursday afternoon, the victims of what appears to be a fentanyl overdose, police said.

Police said they believe the two were mother and daughter but had not yet confirmed their relationship. The younger woman, 37, was found in front of the house on the 3000 block of Sonoma Avenue, west of Yulupa Avenue, by Santa Rosa police officers responding to a report of a dead woman at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The woman inside the house, believed to be the mother, 58, was found in the kitchen, police said, adding that drug paraphernalia was found at the scene. Nothing at the home suggested the deaths were caused by foul play, said Sgt. Brenda Harrington.

“There was indication that it was a drug overdose of fentanyl based on items found at the scene,” Harrington said, adding that both women lived in the home together.

Harrington said an investigation and autopsy will be conducted.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine