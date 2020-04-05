Santa Rosa women likely victims of fatal drug overdose

Two women who are related to one another were found dead at Santa Rosa home Thursday afternoon, the victims of what appears to be a fentanyl overdose, police said.

Police said they believe the two were mother and daughter but had not yet confirmed their relationship. The younger woman, 37, was found in front of the house on the 3000 block of Sonoma Avenue, west of Yulupa Avenue, by Santa Rosa police officers responding to a report of a dead woman at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The woman inside the house, believed to be the mother, 58, was found in the kitchen, police said, adding that drug paraphernalia was found at the scene. Nothing at the home suggested the deaths were caused by foul play, said Sgt. Brenda Harrington.

“There was indication that it was a drug overdose of fentanyl based on items found at the scene,” Harrington said, adding that both women lived in the home together.

Harrington said an investigation and autopsy will be conducted.