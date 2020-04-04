Trump suspends immigration laws, locks down Mexico-U.S. border during pandemic

SAN ANTONIO — President Donald Trump has used emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic to implement the kind of strict enforcement regime at the U.S. southern border he has long wanted, suspending laws that protect minors and asylum seekers so that the U.S. government can immediately deport them or turn them away.

Citing the threat of “mass, uncontrolled cross-border movement,” the president has shelved safeguards intended to protect trafficking victims and persecuted groups, implementing an expulsion order that sends migrants of all ages back to Mexico in an average of 96 minutes. U.S. Border Patrol agents do not perform medical checks when they encounter people crossing into the country.

Homeland Security officials say the measures are necessary to protect U.S. agents, health-care workers and the general public from the coronavirus. Tightening controls at the border and preventing potentially infected populations from streaming into the United States minimizes the number of detainees in U.S. immigration jails and border holding cells.

At a time when much of the nation is locked down, they say, strict border controls are an essential public health response, as each unmonitored crossing potentially exposes U.S. communities to what Trump has called an “invisible enemy.”

“Our nation’s top health-care officials are extremely concerned about the grave public health consequences of mass uncontrolled cross-border movement,” Trump said last month in announcing new immigration restrictions.

The border with Mexico and the huge steel barrier the president is building there — still under constant construction during the crisis — remain key campaign issues for the president. During White House briefings on the pandemic, Trump has repeatedly brought up his border wall project, unprompted, and has touted construction progress, overstating the number of miles crews have completed as he says he is fulfilling his 2016 campaign promise.

Trump has for years assailed U.S. immigration laws as too lenient, and the global pandemic has allowed the president to drop many of the policies and legal protections he calls the “worst immigration laws ever.” In their place, he has created a pilot test for the impact of the more draconian measures he has long advocated.

The most immediate impacts are that migrants who illegally cross the U.S. border are no longer taken to border stations where they would have the chance to file a claim for humanitarian protection and access to U.S. immigration courts; and some unaccompanied minors who typically would receive protection and shelter also are being turned away.

“We are appalled at the way things are being handled,” said Linda Rivas, director of the Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center in El Paso.

Some migrant advocates say they worry Trump will be slow to lift the emergency measures once the coronavirus outbreak is no longer a crisis.

“The border has always been a symbol in his larger worldview about dangers coming from the outside,” said Andrew Selee, director of the Migration Policy Institute in Washington. “The coronavirus may go away, but there’s a chance you could see these measures stay in place long after epidemic begins to recede.”

In the past 10 days, illegal crossings along the Mexico border have plunged nearly 40%, returning to the lowest levels of Trump’s presidency, according to preliminary tallies by senior Customs and Border Protection officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the trends publicly.