SMART again cuts service amid ridership decline from coronavirus

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 4, 2020, 9:03AM
April 4, 2020, 9:03AM

The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District will further reduce its train service on Monday, April 6, due to the significant decline in ridership caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The new weekday schedule will operate 16 train trips daily, at all stations, until further notice. The latest round of reductions leaves SMART with only half its weekday service, the transit district said.

All weekend service remains suspended.

SMART said its ridership has declined by 90 percent during the current COVID-19 health crisis. Local public health measures, such as strict shelter-in-place orders, have greatly reduced the need to commute.

SMART said it will continue to monitor ridership and could implement additional service changes as needed. The temporary changes to SMART’s train schedule can be found at https://sonomamarintrain.org/schedules-fares.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

