NeilMed Pharmaceuticals employee tests positive for coronavirus

Santa Rosa-based NeilMed Pharmaceuticals is undergoing deep cleaning this weekend after a warehouse employee tested positive for COVID-19, the company’s owners said Saturday.

The company, which produces sinus rinses and nasal decongestants, halted manufacturing operations Friday after the employee informed the company on Thursday of the positive coronavirus test.

“On Thursday evening we closed within an hour of being notified and contacted the (county) public health department,” said NeiMed owner Dr. Ketan Mehta.

Mehta said the employee is in “good health” and self-isolating at home. He said the employee’s last day of work was March 26.

The employee, who works in NeiMed’s “warehouse 2,” woke up the next day with body aches, Mehta said. The company asked the employee to get tested and their positive test result came on Thursday, Mehta said.

“The employee is doing fine as of this morning,” he said. “And anyone who was in that building, the second warehouse, who might have been in contact with employee is also in isolation.”

Mehta said the employee with COVID-19 does not have any contact with NeilMed products. The employee’s work is primarily scheduling truck pickups via phone and computer.

Mehta said he’s hired a professional cleaning service with experience cleaning hospitals and other medical facilities. That work is expected to continue through the weekend.

“We expect to be open on Monday,” he said.

NeilMed has about 150 employees at its Santa Rosa facilities on Aviation Boulevard, just north of the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, he sad. But Mehta said the employee likely only came in contact with about four or five other employees of the 15 who work in the warehouse.

Mehta said he has implemented a number of policies and procedures to minimize the possibility of coronavirus infections at the facility, which is considered an essential business under the county’s current shelter-in-place order.

That order defines health care operations as essential businesses. These include hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics, dentists, pharmacies, licensed cannabis businesses and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, among others.

At NeilMed, Mehta said he’s installed thermal scanning equipment that constantly monitors employees’ temperatures for signs of fever. Employee temperatures are also manually checked as employees enter and leave the buildings, he said.

Other COVID-19 prevention steps include requiring strict social distancing in the lunch room, providing hot and cooked meals and banning the use of the microwave oven so that employees are not touching the same buttons.

Mehta said he suspects the employee contracted the coronavirus outside the facility.

