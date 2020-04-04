Subscribe

Willits woman dies after beating by husband, Mendocino County Sheriff's officials say

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 4, 2020, 11:01AM
Updated 6 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Mendocino County Sheriff’s officials on Friday said a Willits woman who was badly beaten by her husband on March 30 has died.

The woman, identified as Elenah Louise Elston, 49, died at about 8:15 a.m. on April 2, according to a sheriff’s press statement. The county coroner is investigating the case and was expected to conduct a forensic autopsy on Friday.

The woman’s husband, Tavion Johnson, 21, of Willits was arrested March 31 on suspicion of domestic violence battery. Johnson, who has a history of domestic violence, is being held without bail at Mendocino County Jail on a number of domestic violence charges.

A press statement from the Mendocino Sheriff’s Office did not say whether Johnson’s charges had been updated in light of the woman’s death. The sheriff’s office could not be reached Saturday morning.

After the alleged battery on March 30, health care workers at Howard Memorial Hospital in Willits were told the woman had been injured in a fall, Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Porter said. She was later transported to an out-of-county hospital for a higher level of treatment.

Elston’s injuries weren’t consistent with that of a fall, and sheriff’s deputies recognized her from previous domestic violence incidents, he said. Elston had major head injuries which left her unconscious and unable to communicate, officials said.

Deputies interviewed Johnson at his home and concluded that there had been a violent encounter between Johnson and Elston, Porter said.

Sheriff’s detectives are continuing their investigations into the incident and are being assisted by investigators from the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office and staff at the California Department of Justice.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine