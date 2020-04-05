Brooklyn hospital pummeled by staffing, equipment shortages in long fight

The night had been particularly tough. Patient after patient had to be intubated and put on a ventilator to breathe. At one point, three “codes” — emergency interventions when someone is on the brink of death — occurred at once.

Dr. Joshua Rosenberg, a critical care doctor, arrived the next morning at the Brooklyn Hospital Center. Within hours, he was racing down the stairwell from the main intensive care unit on the sixth floor to a temporary one on the third, where he passed one of his favorite medical students.

“Shouldn’t you be home?” he asked, registering surprise. Clinical rotations for students had been halted to avoid exposing them to the coronavirus. “My mom’s here,” the student replied.

Rosenberg, 45, let out an expletive and asked which bed she was in. “I’m rounding there now,” he said and made sure the student had his cellphone number.

Earlier, residents from the ICU had presented their cases to Rosenberg and others, speaking in shorthand and at auctioneer-like speed. There were so many patients to get through last Monday:

“Admitted for acute hypoxic respiratory failure secondary to likely COVID-19.”

“Admitted for acute hypoxic respiratory failure secondary to confirmed COVID-19.”

“Admitted for acute hypoxic respiratory failure, high suspicion of COVID-19.”

Nearly every person lying in a bed in the new intensive care unit, just as in the main one, was breathing with the help of a mechanical ventilator.

There were patients in their 80s and in their 30s. Patients whose asthma and diabetes helped explain their serious illness. And patients who seemed to have no risk factors at all. Patients from nursing homes. Patients who had no homes. Pregnant women, some of whom would not be conscious when their babies were delivered to increase their odds of surviving to raise their children.

This was the week that the coronavirus crisis pummeled the Brooklyn hospital, just as it did others throughout New York City, where the death toll reached nearly 2,000, as the governor warned that vital equipment and supplies would run short in just a few days, as the mayor pleaded for more doctors and as hospital officials and political leaders alike acknowledged that the situation would get even worse.

At the Brooklyn medical center — a medium-size independent community hospital — that misery was evident. Deaths attributed to the virus more than quintupled from the previous week. The number of inpatients confirmed to have COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, grew from 15 to 105, with 48 more awaiting results. Hospital leaders estimated that about a third of doctors and nurses were out sick. The hospital temporarily ran out of protective plastic gowns, of the main sedative for patients on ventilators, of a key blood pressure medication. The sense of urgency and tragedy was heightened by a video, circulating online, showing a forklift hoisting a body into a refrigerated trailer outside the hospital.

Amid the unfolding disaster, in a week in which he would see more deaths, counsel some families to let loved ones go and scramble to save others, a weary Rosenberg paused to watch his team tend to their patients. “It’s making the best of what you can do,” he said.

A crisis gathers strength