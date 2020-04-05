Subscribe

Suspected car thief leads Sonoma deputies on wrong-way Highway 101 pursuit

JULIE JOHNSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 5, 2020, 12:55AM

A suspect driving recklessly in a vehicle stolen from the town of Sonoma led deputies on a pursuit Sunday out of Sonoma County and into Marin County, at one point traveling south on northbound lanes of Highway 101, threatening oncoming traffic and ending after law enforcement flattened the vehicle’s tires.

The pursuit began after deputies working for the Sonoma Police Department tracked down the vehicle, which was reported missing, according to a social media post by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The motorist didn’t stop for deputies. The crew of the sheriff’s Henry 1 helicopter tracked the fleeing vehicle, a white sedan, while deputies in patrol cars followed at a safer distance.

Video taken by the crew showed the white sedan driving on the wrong side of Highway 101 and other roads about 6:30 p.m., forcing oncoming motorists to evade crashing into the fleeing car.

CHP in Marin County marshaled patrol officers to head off the pursuit, blocking all but one lane of a city street and deploying a spike strip that punctured some of the tires.

The fleeing motorist continued driving until smoke streams from the wheels, the video shows. The motorist stops the car in a parking lot, gets out and tries to run away, but eventually surrenders by lying on the pavement.

Sheriff’s personnel didn’t include details about the incident such as the time of day or information about the suspect, including whether the person was arrested.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.

