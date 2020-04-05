Lake County has its first case of coronavirus, two months after the rest of Bay Area

More than two months after the new coronavirus officially made landfall in the Bay Area, the first Lake County resident has tested positive for the virus.

The positive test was confirmed in a Lake County news release Sunday, several days after neighboring Sonoma County reached the 100-case milestone. The positive test comes 19 days after Lake County issued a shelter-in-place order and two weeks after officials shuttered recreational activity on Clear Lake to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which is known to cause the respiratory disease COVID-19.

“All of the efforts people have been making over the last month to avoid travel and unnecessary activity have paid off,” Lake County Public Health Officer Gary Pace said in the release. “Compared to Sonoma County and the Bay Area, we have had a few extra weeks to prepare for the presence of the virus in our midst. Almost certainly, we would have had cases earlier, and seen a sharper rise in numbers, had we been less proactive in recent weeks.”

The case comes more than two months after Santa Clara County officials on Jan. 31 announced the Bay Area’s first case, a man who returned Jan. 24 from a trip to Wuhan, China. That case represented just the third in California and the seventh in the United States.

Since the man landed at Mineta San Jose International Airport, California’s caseload has grown to more than 14,000, and there are more than 331,000 cases nationwide, including nearly 9,500 deaths.

Lake County’s first positive test appears to resulted from the unidentified patient’s contact with a known case at work outside the county, according to the release. The person remains in isolation at home, and is doing well. There is no evidence of community spread in Lake County, according to the release.

County officials are working with the person to trace his or her contacts with others.

“In order to slow community spread, we want to take whatever steps possible to identify any close contacts that could be infected, and separate the sick people from those that aren’t sick,” Pace said in the release.

- This story will be updated.