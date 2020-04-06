Guns, ammo, meth and a stolen ATV found in Mendocino County

A routine welfare check on an elderly woman in Mendocino County led to the arrest of a Laytonville man who was spotted in her driveway with guns and ammo, suspected methamphetamine and a stolen all-terrain vehicle.

The woman, who lived in the 39000 block of Old Sherwood Road in Laytonville, was unharmed, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said.

Javier Madrigal Sanchez, 46, gave himself up following a brief hideout in the woods. He was arrested on suspicion of a variety of charges, including felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded gun.

A deputy encountered Sanchez and two other men in the woman’s driveway about 1:30 p.m. Thursday while driving to her home to check on her welfare. Two fled on foot, abandoning a rifle in a blue Polaris RZR utility vehicle, while the third tried to escape in a tan Polaris Ranger utility vehicle with a small trailer. The man drove about 50 yards before ditching the vehicle and scrambling into the woods, according to the release.

As the deputy awaited backup from Cahto Tribal Police, the California Highway Patrol and fellow deputies, Sanchez emerged from the woods carrying a .45-caliber magazine and some suspected methamphetamine. A 1911 Colt .45 was discovered in the woods.

The Polaris Ranger UTV was confirmed to be stolen and turned over to the CHP, according to the release.