Sonoma County coalition of unions, advocacy groups calls for local aid to blunt coronavirus impacts

Anabel Garcia, a house cleaner who finds work through the Graton Day Labor Center, described the crushing economic impact of the coronavirus crisis on undocumented and unemployed people like herself Monday as a new coalition of labor and other local groups called for a “community bailout.”

“We don’t have the funds right now to pay for our necessities: rent or food or utilities,” Garcia said in Spanish, followed by an English translation at a video press conference that attracted 149 participants.

“During this crisis, we look for food for our families where we can, the food bank and other donations,” she said, adding that undocumented residents receive no government benefits nor do they qualify for unemployment insurance.

The new coalition, Sonoma County United in Crisis, unveiled a 13-point policy agenda for the county focusing on workers’ rights, including health care, relief from evictions and foreclosures, emergency shelter, protection for health care workers and limits on immigration enforcement.

“Our community survival is non-negotiable,” said Zahyra Garcia, vice president of the North Bay Organizing Project, opening the press conference. “The pandemic has created a crisis for our county and we must act now.”

As a preface to its policy recommendations, the coalition said the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed “the vast inequities in Sonoma County,” just as wildfires did in the past three years.

“Rather than corporate bailouts and commitments to simply not evict families ‘for now’ we need a real community bailout,” the group said, adding that one in five county residents is living in poverty.

As the economic impacts of business closures and job losses widen, employers are also calling for relief.

The California Restaurant Association and other business groups have called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to implement a little-known legal provision allowing him to delay next year’s scheduled increase of the minimum wage for large businesses to $15 an hour.

Pausing the minimum-wage hike “will help mitigate the damage” left by the pandemic, restaurant association president Jot Condie said in a letter to the governor, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Jose Rodriguez, a hotel workers union member, said at the press conference he was laid off from his job as a cook at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa due to the pandemic’s impact on tourism.

Rodriguez, who worked there for six years, also said he will lose his health insurance at the end of the month in the midst of a “global health crisis.”

“They are turning their backs to us after we have worked for them for years and have made them all this money,” he said.

Rachel Marcus of the North Bay Organizing Project’s Housing Task Force said it is imperative to protect all county residents from eviction for failure to pay their rent.

Newsom’s executive order, referred to as a moratorium on evictions, “doesn’t prevent evictions, it just delays them,” she said.

Landlords can initiate eviction proceedings against tenants who cannot pay their rent in April or May and oust them after May 31.

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said last month that his deputies would not enforce eviction orders while a shelter-at-home order remains in place.

But Marcus said there’s no way most working people could pay back three months of rent, noting that the federal government’s $1,200 stimulus check won’t cover one month’s rent in most cases.

The coalition’s policy recommendations include asking the Board of Supervisors to “mandate the sheriff to stop all communication with ICE,” referring to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Jail officials contact with federal authorities is limited now to only more serious criminal cases.

But Anabel Garcia said undocumented residents are “always scared that ICE could arrive if we access health care.

“Many of us are suffering from anxiety,” she said, “and our children are suffering from stress.”

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.