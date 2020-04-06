Trump blocks Fauci from answering question about drug Trump is touting

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump spent a portion of Sunday's press briefing yet again promoting an unproven treatment for the novel coronavirus, repeatedly asking, "What do we have to lose?"

So toward the end, a CNN reporter turned to Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, for his opinion on the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine with a sharper question: "What is the medical evidence?"

Standing at the microphone, Fauci opened his mouth - but before he could speak, the answer came out of Trump's instead.

"Do you know how many times he's answered that question?" Trump cut in. "Maybe 15."

A tight smile stretched across Fauci's face. His eyes, framed by a pair of wire-rimmed glasses, flicked quickly to Trump. He glanced back at the reporter, who was saying to the president, "The question is for the doctor. . . . He's your medical expert, correct?"

Fauci's smile, for just a moment, was all teeth now. Trump raised his finger sternly, telling the journalist, "You don't have to ask the question," and so Fauci didn't answer it, and the news conference shuffled right along.

The unexpected interruption was an extraordinary moment even in this season of brash behavior exhibited by the president during his daily briefings. While Trump has been at odds with Fauci in the past, repeatedly clouding his administration's public health messaging, the president has never shut down his top medical expert so abruptly and publicly before, intervening to keep him from answering. In other contexts, the president routinely calls on Fauci for medical questions.

But had he been permitted to speak, Fauci's answer, which he's given many times, probably would not have tempered Trump's enthusiastic endorsement of the antimalarial drug as a potential treatment for covid-19. Trump, advised by his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, among others, has touted the drug for weeks.

Virtually every time, Fauci has warned that there is so far no definitive medical proof that the drug is an effective treatment and has cautioned that it is still being studied.

"As I've said many times . . . the data are really just at best suggestive," Fauci said when asked about the drug's potential to prevent coronavirus during an appearance on "Face the Nation" just hours before Sunday's briefing. "There have been cases that show there may be an effect and there are others to show there's no effect, so I think in terms of science, I don't think we can definitely say it works."

Separately, the president of the American Medical Association, Patrice Harris, told CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer on Sunday that she would not prescribe hydroxychloroquine if she had a coronavirus patient, cautioning against Trump's "What do we have to lose?" rationale. The drug's well-known side effects can cause fatal heart problems in patients who are taking other drugs that affect the heart's rhythm, such as antidepressants, or who have existing heart issues.

"You could lose your life," Harris said. "It's unproven. And so certainly there are some limited studies, as Dr. Fauci said. But at this point, we just don't have the data to suggest that we should be using this medication for covid-19."

The different messaging about the drug from the president and his top medical expert sets up a potentially confusing clash of advice on the pandemic. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency approval to the Trump administration's plan to distribute millions of doses of antimalarial drugs including hydroxychloroquine to covid-19 patients, despite the fact that no substantial clinical trials have been completed. Using its emergency powers, the agency reasoned that trying the unapproved treatment outweighed the risks.