Rough surf warning issued for Sonoma Coast

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 6, 2020, 8:49AM
April 6, 2020, 8:49AM

The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous surf and rip currents from Tuesday to Wednesday along the Sonoma County coast.

A storm over the north Pacific has generated long period of west-southwest ocean swell, the NWS said in its warning, issued Monday morning.

That swell will result in an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents, the highest risk Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning. The warning is in effect from 5 a.m. Tuesday for 24 hours.

Sneaker waves seemingly come out of nowhere, catching beachgoers by surprise and can be deadly.

Steep beaches will have larger waves along the waterline and water temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.

