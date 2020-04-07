Three Guerneville businesses hit by weekend burglaries amid countywide home isolation order

At least three Guerneville businesses were burglarized over the weekend, amid Sonoma County’s ongoing stay-at-home order intended to curb spread of the coronavirus.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office received reports of break-ins at three local businesses Friday and Saturday, spokeswoman Misti Wood said. Although Wood declined to name them, owners of Boon Hotel and Spa and the bakery Baked on the River in Guerneville confirmed they were two of the businesses hit.

Officials are still investigating, and don’t yet know if any of the burglaries are related, Wood said. No suspects have been identified as of Monday night.

Deputies were dispatched to Boon Hotel and Spa, located in the 14000 block of Armstrong Woods Road, about 7 p.m. Friday, after an employee discovered someone had broken in earlier that day.

There was some property damage, including a gate with a broken lock. Video cameras around the property also had been destroyed. Several items, including a generator, were stolen — although the generator was later found along the side of the road and returned to the owner, Wood said.

Crista Luedtke, who owns the hotel and three other businesses in town, said she felt “violated” by the break-in.

She called the losses “relatively minimal” — she estimated the damage to be between $1,500 to $2,000. But the incident comes at a time when her hotel is shut down because of the countywide public health emergency order.

“It’s just unfortunate that I’m already in a negative cash flow position every single day, then to have this added piece to have to deal with?” she said. “It’s just adding salt to the wound.”

Luedtke said the countywide home isolation order creates “a perfect storm” for incidents like this to happen because with many businesses closed, fewer people are looking out for suspicious activity.

Since then, Luedtke has beefed up security at the hotel. She installed cameras that automatically back up their footage, and employees and private security officials monitor the property daily.

Sheriff’s deputies again were dispatched to Guerneville at 3 a.m. Saturday, after a business in the 16000 block of Main Street was broken into, setting off the alarm.

The suspect broke a glass window and stole over-the-counter drugs, and deputies are still determining what else was taken, Wood said.

A few hours later, deputies responded to another burglary at Baked on the River, located on the 17000 block of Highway 116.

It appears the suspect attempted to enter the business, since the door and its handle were damaged, but failed to do so, Wood said. Instead, the suspect went to a nearby restroom on the property, pried open the door and stole some items from inside, including a roll of toilet paper.

The bakery’s owner, Helena Gustavvson Giesea, said she was “lucky” compared to the other businesses that sustained much worse damage.

“It makes me feel disappointed,” she said. “We all have a hard time as small businesses in a small vacation town already, and then with everything else going on. … it’s not really what we need right now.”

Like many restaurants, Baked on the River is only doing takeout and delivery orders to adhere to countywide social distancing rules.

Worried that whoever attempted to break in might return, Gustavvson Giesea left a note at the back of her restaurant, asking people to respect businesses because they’re struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Luedtke and Gustavvson Giesea hoped these incidents would encourage community members to look out for each other during a difficult time.

“I think everybody’s hurting amidst all of this,” Luedtke said. “I’m looking forward to coming out the other end. It’s going to be a hard road ahead, but I’m going for it.”

