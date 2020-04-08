Deputies arrest man accused of pointing gun at Forestville couple

Deputies’ conduct during the arrest of a Graton man they had been told pointed a gun at another man has prompted criticism from community members after a video showing a portion of the encounter was posted online Tuesday.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said video from deputies’ body-worn cameras would be made public a day after they initially released information about the arrest of Jason Anglero-Wyrick, 35, who is seen in a witness’s video standing with his arms out and his hands empty in the moments before he was shocked with a stun gun and bitten by a canine officer.

Deputies arrested Anglero-Wyrick on Saturday after a man reported that Anglero-Wyrick and a woman had gone to his home in Forestville, and that Anglero-Wyrick had pointed a handgun at him and his wife from his pickup before driving away, Sonoma County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Misti Wood said.

Deputies were given Anglero-Wyrick’s name, plus a description of the pair and of the truck. They also learned Anglero-Wyrick was on parole for assault with a deadly weapon, the Sheriff’s Office said. About 20 minutes later, deputies found a truck that matched the description at Anglero-Wyrick’s home on Graton Road, near the center of town.

More deputies arrived and CHP closed off nearby streets to block incoming traffic. Authorities were concerned Anglero-Wyrick was armed and that he may try to barricade in the home, Wood said.

Anglero-Wyrick and Naustachia Green, 35, who also lived at the home, walked outside and met with the deputies. Deputies described both as confrontational, with Green at one point standing between Anglero-Wyrick and authorities, preventing them from taking the man into custody.

Anglero-Wyrick pushed the woman aside and walked toward the deputies, cursing at them, the Sheriff’s Office said, adding that the deputies pulled Green away and Anglero-Wyrick began to head toward the house. One deputy deployed his stun gun and another simultaneously released the K9, who latched on to Anglero-Wyrick’s right leg. Anglero-Wyrick continued to kick with his left leg but “after a struggle” was placed into handcuffs.

The video on YouTube appears to conflict with the Sheriff’s Office’s account of the arrest, though it captures only seconds before deputies deploy a stun gun and the K9 officer.

In the video, Green can be seen standing in front of Anglero-Wyrick, who is facing officers, when he’s struck with the stun gun. The K9 is deployed after Anglero-Wyrick is already on the ground in response to the shock, lying belly down.

Anglero-Wyrick places his hands behind his back and attempts to cross his ankles over one another, despite the K9 chewing on his leg. The deputy controlling the K9 manages to get the dog to release its grip on Anglero-Wyrick’s calf about a minute after a deputy places Anglero-Wyrick in handcuffs, the video shows.

“(Major) major phony report,” one man writes in a comment on a Nixle web page where the Sheriff’s Office posted information about the arrest, and where a link to the video was also posted. “I see a man that went down to the ground had his hands behind his back. At which point he was tased and attacked visciously by the dog.”

Anglero-Wyrick, who was eventually taken to the hospital, was arrested on suspicion of parole violation and resisting arrest, both felonies. Deputies chose not to include the threat and brandishing a weapon charges after the person who made the initial report about Anglero-Wyrick “became uncooperative,” the agency said.

No gun was found in Anglero-Wyrick’s home or car, and Wood did not respond to a question about whether deputies knew if Anglero-Wyrick ever posed a threat to the person who called authorities. Green was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery on a peace officer and resisting arrest but later was released and asked to appear in court. Anglero-Wyrick posted a $5,000 bail.

Wood, who defended the Sheriff’s Office’s timeline of events, could not say when the video will be released. The incident is being reviewed to determine if deputies followed relevant protocols and procedures, as is the case anytime deputies use force on another person. Karlene Navarro, the county’s independent law enforcement auditor, said she has been contacted by a witness to the incident and a relative of Anglero-Wyrick, who told her they intended to file a complaint against the Sheriff’s Office.