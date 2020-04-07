Lake County extends coronavirus shelter-in-place order

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Lake County has extended its shelter-in-place order until May 3, following other communities in the area.

Two cases of the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed in Lake County, according to county Public Health Officer Dr. Gary Pace.

“There are clear indications regional activity of the virus continues to escalate,” he said in a statement extending the order to remain at home except for essential activities.

The second case appears to have been from contact with a known case at an out-of-county workplace, the county reported. A family member of the individual who first tested positive was confirmed as the second case, the county said.

Schools in Lake County will also extend the distance-based instruction through the end of the academic year, Pace said, “unless the situation improves and warrants a safe return to the classroom.”

“Any individual leaving their place of residence, for any purpose allowed by the order, must strictly comply with the order’s social distancing and hygiene requirements,” Pace said. “Essentially all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a household or living unit are prohibited.”

The new order clarified certain limited exceptions to businesses and essential activities.

Law enforcement authorities are enforcing the order.

Over the weekend, Lakeport police contacted 38 people suspected of violating the order. None were cited, though police said repeat offenders would be.

Officers also checked the security of 68 businesses, conducted more than four hours of foot patrol and completed 1,251 miles of vehicle patrol. A reduced number of crime calls have allowed officers to conduct extra virus-related checks.

“Please know I am aware how disruptive these mandates are, and that many facets of basic family life and business activity have become more difficult, or been precluded, altogether,” Pace said. “Fortunately, there are some positive signs that statewide shelter-in-place orders are having a positive benefit, and slowing the spread of the virus.

“Thanks to the cooperation of so many residents, we were able to buy valuable time, and there remains no evidence of community spread in Lake County.”

For Lake County-specific coronavirus information, please continue to visit the Lake County Health Services Department’s website: health.co.lake.ca.us.