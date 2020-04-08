Santa Rosa defers rent payments for most city-owned properties during coronavirus pandemic

Santa Rosa will allow tenants who lease city-owned property to postpone rent payments until July and is encouraging other commercial landlords to do the same.

The move to defer payments through June 30 by City Manager Sean McGlynn does not waive rent for the city’s 46 active leases and licensing agreements — ranging from deals to use city parking spaces or dumpsters downtown to permission to grow old vine zinfandel grapes on Santa Rosa’s outskirts — but it does give businesses and organizations more time to come up with the necessary payments. The city may decide to waive or forgive these charges in the next few months as officials draw up a budget for the next fiscal year.

“We know many of our businesses are facing challenges right now, especially our restaurants, many of which lease downtown property from the City for parking spaces or for storage,” Mayor Tom Schwedhelm said in a statement. “Allowing them to pause their lease payment during the hardship is a simple way the City can continue to provide support for our community. We hope our actions encourage other commercial landlords to take similar steps for their business tenants.”

The move does not apply to telecommunications companies who lease city property for cell sites or other equipment.

