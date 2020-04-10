Sonoma County dentists limit oral care to emergencies during coronavirus pandemic

In California most dentist offices are only providing emergency treatment and some dental offices are temporarily closed.

The daily flow of patients coming into Richard Graham’s Rohnert Park dental office essentially has stopped since mid-March, when county health officials detected the first case of local transmission of the new coronavirus and ordered residents to primarily stay home.

It’s also when state public health officials and the national dental association recommended dentists limit their work to emergencies, such as oral infections, severe swelling and uncontrolled bleeding of the gums or inside the mouth.

For Sonoma County dentists adhering to the guidance, their practices have come to a virtual standstill.

“It’s a little quiet; it’s a little lonely,” Graham said. “I’m seeing one percent of the patients I’m normally seeing. I’ve had a few emergencies to address.”

The intentional slowdown of dental work, of course, is aimed at helping suppress the spread of the virus. But another goal is to reduce use of protective masks, surgical gowns and other personal protective equipment dentists typically wear that have become so scarce at hospitals and clinics fighting on the front lines of the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

“The (personal protective equipment) is in high demand and there’s virtually no supply right now,” Graham said.

At the same time, local dentists realize the need to make themselves available for dental emergencies to keep people from ending up at local hospital emergency rooms.

Santa Rosa dentist Anthony Fernandez said dental care workers are still essential health care providers under public health emergency orders in place, but should be limiting their scope of practice.

Fernandez, president of the Redwood Empire Dental Society, said local dentists should postpone routine oral care and only treat patients for emergency and urgent care.

“This will help keep people out of the hospital emergency rooms, comply with shelter-in-place instructions and lower the demand for masks, gloves and other PPE (personal protective equipment) items,” Fernandez said.

This week the California Department of Public Health issued recommendations that mirrored those of the American Dental Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Limiting dental practices to treating patients with emergencies will both reduce the risk of COVID-19 disease exposure and preserve the nation’s limited personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies,” state public health officials said in an advisory to dental workers.

Dental procedures should be done in accordance with state Division of Occupational Safety and Health’s aerosol transmissible diseases standards, officials said. Emergency dental procedures performed on patients with known or suspected COVID-19 symptoms should be conducted in an appropriate treatment center rather than in a regular dental office setting.

Sonoma County health officials commended state and national recommendations to cancel all non-emergency dental patient visits.

“This move will help preserve PPE for coronavirus response, and keep emergency dental cases out of the hospital,” said Jennifer Larocque, a spokeswoman for the county Department of Health Services.

Fernandez, a strong local advocate of preventative dentistry as a way of minimizing traditional “drill and fill” procedures, said he recently helped the county craft its dental health guidance for area residents.

During the coronavirus pandemic an important part of that is encouraging residents to maintain strong home dental care. This includes flossing twice a day for two minutes with fluoride toothpaste, and brushing in the morning 30 minutes before breakfast and right before bedtime.

Fernandez said people should avoid sweetened drinks, eating sweets between meals and limit sugars and starches to meals. He said snacks in between meals can lead to more harmful bacteria growth in the mouth.

Graham, the Rohnert Park dentist, said the dramatic limiting of typical dental care is causing a big financial burden on local dentists. He said some are better positioned to endure the drastic reduction of oral procedures.

“It’s having a huge impact on staff, obviously,” said Graham, noting that not all dentists are adhering to the public health recommendations.

“I have heard that not everybody has been compliant with the request,” he said. “The onus has been on the local health department to follow up on suspected (dental) practices that are not following the shelter-in-place guidelines.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.