Watch animals roam Yosemite while the park is closed

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Yosemite National Park is closed, but you can get a glimpse of the wildlife wandering the park in a video posted to the park's Facebook page.

The video showing deer, a coyote, a bobcat and other wildlife roaming through Yosemite has been watched more than 328,000 times since it was posted on April 2.

"While so much has changed for humans in recent weeks, it's reassuring to see that nature carries on as it always has," the video's post reads.

"Spring seems to be slowly creeping into the valley, the sun finally emerging after a week or two of rain and snow. Waterfalls are gradually picking up momentum, and wildlife is becoming more active, perhaps enjoying having the park mostly to themselves. Relax with us for a moment as we share a peek into Yosemite Valley during the current park closure."

Yosemite closed to the public March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.