Subscribe

Coronavirus cases surge at some California nursing homes

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 7, 2020, 12:43PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

ORINDA — Coronavirus infections reported at a nursing home in the San Francisco Bay Area increased to nearly 50 from 27 last week and one infected person has died, officials said.

At Orinda Care Center, 27 residents and 22 staff members have tested positive for the virus. Four residents have been hospitalized while the rest remained at the facility, according to officials at Contra Costa Health Services.

One person in hospice care at the facility who had tested positive for COVID-19 died over the weekend, a health department spokesman said.

County health officials began investigating the outbreak last week, after two staff members sought medical care for coronavirus symptoms. By Friday, test results showed 24 residents and three employees were infected, the East Bay Times reported Tuesday.

Outbreaks at nursing homes and elder residences have alarmed experts.

Mehrdad Ayati, a doctor of geriatric medicine who teaches medicine at Stanford University, said he and his colleagues have been very worried about the vulnerable populations in nursing homes.

“We need to be massively testing the skilled nursing facilities. … These are going to be the people overwhelming the acute care centers,” Ayati told the East Bay Times. “Community hospitals will be overwhelmed. Then we’ll have a high number of mortalities.”

Elsewhere, at Canyon Springs Acute Care in San Jose, the number of infections among patients and staff jumped from 11 to 20 since Friday, with 16 people awaiting test results, the newspaper reported.

In central California, Tulare County health officials reported 44 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at a Visalia nursing home.

The Tulare County Department of Health said last week that six patients and two healthcare workers had tested positive for the virus. That number has increased to 25 residents and 19 staff members, KMPH-TV reported.

In Yucaipa in San Bernardino County, eight nursing home residents were hospitalized in a coronavirus outbreak that infected nearly 60 people and killed two of them, officials said last week. Six staff members also tested positive for the virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine