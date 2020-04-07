Mendocino County authorities search for Covelo man wanted in connection with attempted murder

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 64-year-old Covelo man, who has eluded authorities following a weekend pursuit, suspected of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer.

The office received a call from Adventist Health Howard Memorial Hospital Willits at 4:45 p.m. Sunday about a 54-year-old man from New Hampshire who had been admitted with a gunshot wound, authorities said in a statement. Deputies spoke with the victim before he was transported to a hospital outside the county for further treatment. The man is expected to survive.

Deputies responded to a Covelo residence in the area where the shooting occurred in the hopes of contacting Randolph Paul Bisson, who they identified as a possible suspect. Although deputies found physical evidence outside the residence, they didn’t find Bisson, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sometime later, Bisson was seen driving a car nearby. Deputies attempted to pull him over, but Bisson didn’t stop, prompting a vehicle pursuit. Bisson allegedly struck two patrol cars intentionally, the Sheriff’s Office said. Bisson appeared to attempt to ram a third deputy’s patrol car, causing the deputy to drive out of the way to prevent a collision.

Bisson lost control of his car and ran away. Officials searched the area, but were unable to find him. His whereabouts are still unknown, and officials believe him to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Stephanie Garnica at 707-463-4086.