Rohnert Park man suspected of driving under the influence severely injured in crash

A Rohnert Park man suspected of driving under the influence of drugs collided into the center median wall along Highway 101 in Santa Rosa on Monday night and was severely injured when a second car crashed into the wreckage soon after.

Anthony Garcia Lopez, 23, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in connection with the crash that occurred about 10:50 p.m. Monday, said CHP spokesman Officer David deRutte.

Garcia Lopez was driving a silver BMW Sedan on Highway 101 southbound when he hit the center median wall, just north of Todd Road, deRutte said. CHP’s investigation indicates that Garcia Lopez exited his car, but minutes later a white Honda Civic collided with his car and hit him, as well.

Garcia Lopez was severely injured in the second collision and was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he was arrested, deRutte said. The driver of the Honda Civic suffered minor injuries and was also transported to the hospital for treatment.

DeRutte didn’t know Garcia Lopez’s condition as of Tuesday.

The southbound lanes of Highway 101 were closed for about 30 minutes Monday night as officials investigated the incident, though deRutte said traffic was very light and the impact “was pretty minimal.”

