Officials see signs that death toll of coronavirus may not match direst projections

U.S. authorities on Tuesday reported 29,000 more people infected with the novel coronavirus and more than 1,800 more deaths - the highest daily death toll so far.

But amid the grim data, some officials said they saw grounds for hope that the pandemic's devastation would at least not be as bad as the direst projections.

New York, the state hit hardest by the virus, reported its highest-ever daily death toll: 731. But Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the number of new patients admitted to hospitals appeared to be trending downward.

"Right now we're projecting that we are reaching a plateau in the total number of hospitalizations, and you can see the growth and you see it starting to flatten," Cuomo told reporters Tuesday. "Change in daily ICU admissions is way down, and that's good news. The daily intubations number is down, and that's good news. The discharge rate is right about where it was."

But Cuomo also warned that Americans should not let up on social distancing, saying that was largely responsible for the improved outlook. "This is not an act of God we're looking at," Cuomo said. "It's an act of what society actually does."

Nationwide, one computer model of the disease's future spread - relied upon by governors and the White House - shifted its estimate of covid-19's U.S. death toll downward this week. Instead of roughly 94,000 deaths as estimated a week ago, the University of Washington model now predicts about 82,000 by late summer.

In another positive sign, several West Coast states announced this week they are sending ventilators to New York since their need is now less urgent. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said he will send 500; Oregon is contributing 140; and Washington state - which was an early epicenter - is dispatching 400 ventilators.

"Even during this painful week, we see glimmers of very, very strong hope," President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday. Vice President Mike Pence added that "we continue to see evidence of stabilization" in hard-hit areas.

Still, what is passing for good news still means about 70,000 Americans alive today may die by August. The models predict the worst day for deaths will be around April 16, meaning daily death tolls will grow higher until then.

Yet the tone of some of the nation's top experts has changed in the past 48 hours.

"You're starting to see that we may be actually - in a series of communities outside of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut - creating a much flatter graph, a much flatter curve," said Deborah Birx, director of the White House coronavirus response. Citing figures in Detroit and Chicago, she said, "It really gives us great heart."

That echoed Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a day earlier.

"Everybody who knows me knows I'm very conservative about making projections, but those are the kind of good signs that you look for," Fauci said of the New York figures. "You never even begin to think about claiming victory prematurely, but that's the first thing you see when you start to see the turnaround."

While the number of deaths remains high, that figure can lag behind the number of hospital admissions, which are a better predictor of the outbreak's future course, experts said.

But some experts urged caution. Marynia Kolak, assistant director of health informatics at the University of Chicago's Center for Spatial Data Science, is part of a team that has been studying county-level data on the outbreak. She said their data does not show that the United States has gotten through the worst of the crisis.