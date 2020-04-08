Subscribe

Watch: Sonoma County's latest virtual town hall on coronavirus

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
April 7, 2020, 7:09PM
April 7, 2020, 7:09PM

Northern California Public Media and the County of Sonoma is holding virtual town halls to answer residents' questions about the coronavirus every Tuesday through April 28.

You can watch the town hall on April 7 here:

The event also is broadcast live on Channel 22 and on the Spanish-language radio station KJOR La Mejor, 104.1 FM from 7-8 p.m.

Questions can be sent to viewer@norcalpublicmedia.org or posted on Twitter using the hashtag #norcalcorona.

Click here to watch previous town halls.

