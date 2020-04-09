Sonoma County has biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases; peak expected in late May or early June

Sonoma County disclosed 16 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began, as the county’s top public health officer said she expects COVID-19 cases to peak locally between May 28 and June 2.

That range of dates, a period when up to 1,500 residents could be hospitalized simultaneously with the respiratory disease caused by the virus, is based on preliminary modeling and Public Health Officer Sundari Mase cautioned she “would feel incredibly inaccurate in trying to predict a specific date” when the pandemic would strike hardest.

“We’ll probably see our peak maybe two to four weeks later than those counties,” Mase said Wednesday in a media conference call.

With the 16 new cases, 83 people in Sonoma County have COVID-19 and 52 have recovered. A man in his 60s died last month from complications of the illness. The tallies are almost certainly an undercount because of testing shortages and many people carrying the virus are likely without symptoms.

Earlier this week, Mase did a rough calculation of the number of ultimate total of COVID-19 cases in the county. That figure, 7,500, was derived from current county data that shows about 1 in 5 confirmed coronavirus cases results in a hospitalization.

Though Mase expressed confidence in the impacts of sheltering in place, tracing contacts of people infected with COVID-19 and proper social distancing, she floated the idea of elevating the current recommendation to cover one’s face when out in public to the level of a mandate.

“We are going to revisit the idea of facial coverings in terms of whether that should be more of an order rather than a guidance,” Mase said.

On Wednesday, Mase said the county’s preliminary modeling does now show how many of the 1,500 people expected to be hospitalized at the local peak of the epidemic will require treatment in an intensive care unit or will need ventilators. She said the first phase of modeling is too rudimentary to show how many will die.

“That’s what our modeler is working on right now,” she said. “I asked the team to specifically look at the difference in acuity … ICU beds versus med/surge beds versus a need for ventilation in an ICU setting. So we’ll have those data I think soon.”

When asked during the press conference how long after the peak the shelter in place order would be extended, Mase said it depends on “what that curve looks like for our outbreak.” She said public health workers will be closely tracking the decline of the outbreak, both in terms of fewer hospitalizations and cases over a period of time.

“Again, it doesn’t mean shelter-in-place has to be in for a very long time,” she said. “What it means is that we need to look at the impact of these other measures that we’re putting in place.”

Efforts such at contact tracing, identifying quickly those who have the virus and removing them from the community, and self-isolation are all effective tools reducing the number of cases that occur at a given time.

“I’m hoping even that we might see some modification in that curve that we have as a model with these measures,” she said.