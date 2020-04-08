Subscribe

Tell us: Show off your coronavirus mask

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
April 8, 2020, 2:33PM
Face coverings are becoming a common sight around Sonoma County after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation to wear one to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The covering can be made out of things like bandannas, scarves or T-shirts, as long as it covers your mouth and nose.

Are you using one? Have you personalized in a unique way? We want to see it!

Send a photo of yourself in your mask to us at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com. Please be sure to include your name, city of residence, contact information and if you made it yourself, what you made it out of and why you personalized the way you did.

