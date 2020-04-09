Who was Gen. Henry 'Hap' Arnold, for whom Sonoma's Arnold Drive was named?

Henry “Hap” Arnold was an aviation pioneer and one of Sonoma County’s most famous residents.

After a childhood in Pennsylvania, where he was born in 1886, he was educated at West Point and trained to fly by the Wright Brothers.

After overcoming a fear of flying, he helped to establish and expand the capacities of the U.S. Air Force as the protégé of Gen. Billy Mitchell, considered the “father" of the military branch.

He rose through the ranks to become a general, commanding troops to victory over Germany and Japan in World War II.

He retired to Sonoma Valley in 1946, with his wife, Eleanor, known to friends and family as “Bea.” They purchased a picturesque property near friend Alma Spreckles, which they called lovingly called El Rancho Feliz, the Happy Ranch.

By the age of 58, Arnold had four heart attacks, but he did not let that slow him down. He served on the Sonoma County Fair Board of Directors, was appointed chairman of the California Fish and Game Commission and wrote articles for the Sonoma Index-Tribune.

By 1948, his health was failing. He suffered another major heart attack and a lingering bout of pneumonia which further deteriorated his health.

On Jan 14, 1950, he left the house after several months indoors to celebrate the birthday of retired Sonoma Index-Tribune publisher Walter Murphy. The next morning he died.

Before his body was carried back to Washington, D.C. to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, Arnold was laid out at Bates & Evans chapel in Sonoma where hundreds of Sonoma County residents came to pay their respects.

A main thoroughfare near his ranch in Sonoma was named Arnold Drive in his honor.

