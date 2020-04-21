Sonoma County families find ways to cope with changing sleep patterns in face of coronavirus pandemic

In an unprecedented time when just about every facet of daily life seems turned on its head — work routines, school schedules, personal grooming habits — experts say that one key area should remain as close to pre-pandemic patterns as possible: Sleep.

The coronavirus pandemic and ensuing stay-at-home edicts have changed the daily habits of hundreds of thousands of people in the North Bay. Children are no longer up and out the door for an 8 a.m. school start and those working from home are finding it takes less time to pull on a pair of sweats than a pair of slacks. Suddenly, the alarm clock doesn’t mean what it used to.

Sleep, rest and routine are the building blocks from which the rest of a day can unfold during an anxious time, according to doctors and sleep scientists. And as difficult as it seems, they contend that adherence to a familiar schedule can be a crucial piece of maintaining sanity in what feels like a crazy time.

“The most important thing is to make sure that we don’t lose sight of the normal that we used to have so when all this over we can easily transition,” said Dr. Lydia Kim, a pediatric sleep doctor at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

That means following routines, to the extent possible, that were established before the shelter-in-place edict, especially with school-age children, according to Ian Campbell, project scientist at the UC Davis Sleep Lab.

“It means that they may need to keep the same rise time that they had in school,” he said. “See what works for your child but avoid letting it shift into a normal Saturday rise time.”

And that means you too, Mom and Dad.

“It’s getting up and getting dressed and not doing your work in your bathrobe,” he said.

But many locals contend that if ever there was a time to take a step back and perhaps buck a traditional rule or two, this is it.

For the Correia family of Santa Rosa, with both parents working from home and three kids finding their way through distance learning, the new schedule means something a little different to everyone. Andrea Correia, vice principal at Santa Rosa High, said she’s going to bed earlier than ever: “I’m exhausted.”

But her three kids? She and husband Scott are giving Ava, 15; Sofia, 13; and C.J., 10 a little more leeway.

Phones, screens — all the things typically monitored — are now seen as her kids’ lifeline to their friends, all of them separated for weeks.

“Typically during a regular school year they have to give me their phones at 9,” she said. “My ninth grader will keep her computer with her and do her work. …With distance learning it’s kind of hands off. It’s ‘Take your phone, take your computer, I don’t care.’ I know how hard it is for them to be missing their friends so if this is working for you and it makes you happy, I’m OK with it.”

The stay-at-home bedtime now looks more like 10:30 p.m. Everyone is usually up by 9:30 a.m. — long after the time the alarm clock used to go off for the 7:45 a.m. start at Piner High, where Ava is a freshman.